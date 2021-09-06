Aviva PLC Sells 10,087 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

