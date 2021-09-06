Aviva PLC Sells 11,824 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,824 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in IHS Markit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.24. 1,431,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,322. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average is $106.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $123.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

