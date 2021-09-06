Aviva PLC Sells 12,130 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 56.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

CDNS stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.71. The company had a trading volume of 899,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

