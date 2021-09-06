Aviva PLC Sells 13,221 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.26% of Terreno Realty worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,576,000 after buying an additional 111,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.26. 180,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,904. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.38. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

