Aviva PLC Sells 14,471 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,878 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 123,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,164 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,712 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,241,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,252,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

