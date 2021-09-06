Aviva PLC Sells 16,802 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,802 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.76. 431,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $209.47 and a twelve month high of $331.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

