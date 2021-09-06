Aviva PLC Sells 18,501 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,812. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

