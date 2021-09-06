Aviva PLC Sells 1,898 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 274,960 shares of company stock worth $98,390,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $366.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,229. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $368.90.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

