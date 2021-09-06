Aviva PLC Sells 2,658 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 55.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.38. 1,243,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,617. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average is $122.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

