Aviva PLC Sells 27,017 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,017 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $130.92. The stock had a trading volume of 834,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,041. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.31.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

