Aviva PLC Sells 3,056 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $324.00. 489,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,836. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $327.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $88,136.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,284. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

