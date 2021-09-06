Aviva PLC Sells 3,135 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.14. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.