Aviva PLC Sells 4,017 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $396.53. 334,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,755. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

