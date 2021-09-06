Aviva PLC Sells 5,739 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $317.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,194. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.05 and its 200 day moving average is $291.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

