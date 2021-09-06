Aviva PLC Sells 5,950 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.16. 682,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,792. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

