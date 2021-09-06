Aviva PLC Sells 681 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $8.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $384.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,991. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $164.16 and a 12 month high of $387.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.35, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.61.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

