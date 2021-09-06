Aviva PLC Sells 7,344 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

AFL stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,580. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

