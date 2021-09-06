AVT Reaches One Day Volume of $173,262.00 (AVT)

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. AVT has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AVT has traded down 5% against the dollar. One AVT coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00068532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00142170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.99 or 0.00792002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00047165 BTC.

AVT Coin Profile

AVT is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

