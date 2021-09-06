Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 801,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 52,509 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,867,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

