AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXS. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $48.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.