AXPR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $248,628.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. AXPR has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $248,628.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AXPR has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00016993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00146286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.78 or 0.00790430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00047254 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

