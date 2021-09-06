Azuki Price Up 6% Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $52,000.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00064587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00148723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00201622 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.33 or 0.07508449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,550.94 or 1.00137909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.00943528 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

