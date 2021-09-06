B. Riley Comments on Teck Resources Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

TECK opened at $24.62 on Monday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 58,427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 723,227 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $146,029,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Teck Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

