Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $382,619.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

KLAC opened at $341.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.02 and a 200-day moving average of $319.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.