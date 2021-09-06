Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KGI Securities

Investment analysts at KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIDU. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU opened at $162.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $203.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 119.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 32,752 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 188,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baidu by 25.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,516,000 after purchasing an additional 405,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Baidu by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.