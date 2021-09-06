Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 10,446 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,349 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after purchasing an additional 418,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,660,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.38. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

In other news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.