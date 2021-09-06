Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

