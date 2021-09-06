Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 5,234 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI stock opened at $118.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.