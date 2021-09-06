Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $128.62 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average is $127.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.