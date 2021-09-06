Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.03 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI opened at $238.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

