Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in FirstService by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

FirstService stock opened at $188.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.25 and a 200-day moving average of $167.62. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

