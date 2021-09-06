Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

BSAC stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 24.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

