Barclays Increases Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,598 ($33.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,569.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,429.82. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

