Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,461.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,319.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

