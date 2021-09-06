Base Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $10,460.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00004481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00067944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00146038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.60 or 0.00791476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00047431 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 614,762 coins and its circulating supply is 483,502 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

