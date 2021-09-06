Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €78.00 by Morgan Stanley

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.80 ($95.06).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €64.81 ($76.25). 1,880,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of €66.72 and a 200 day moving average of €68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.