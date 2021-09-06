Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $387.68 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $387.68 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00068099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00018059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00142439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.62 or 0.00790563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00047431 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,348,708 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.