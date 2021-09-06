BASIC (BASIC) Price Up 16.5% Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, BASIC has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $41.78 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

