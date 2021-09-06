Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 834,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after purchasing an additional 117,759 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,131,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.