Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.45.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $82.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

