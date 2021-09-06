BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.56%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

