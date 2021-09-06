Beefy.Finance Achieves Market Cap of $87.97 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,221.79 or 0.02366310 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.97 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00090893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.00342611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00046552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00014982 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

