Beetle Coin (BEET) Tops One Day Volume of $122.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $143,535.25 and approximately $122.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

