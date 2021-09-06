Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 4,909 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,567 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 6.3% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

SBUX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.19. 2,922,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.31. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

