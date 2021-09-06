Belt Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00066872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00151792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00206995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.46 or 0.07559626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,590.58 or 1.00092262 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.00964007 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

