Belvoir Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) declared a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BLV stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 283.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.90. Belvoir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 325.99 ($4.26). The company has a market capitalization of £100.00 million and a P/E ratio of 19.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53.

In other Belvoir Group news, insider Mark Newton sold 171,927 shares of Belvoir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £395,432.10 ($516,634.57).

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

