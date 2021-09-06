Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $17.35 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,611,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,032,869,000 after acquiring an additional 533,280 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 235,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 22,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,244 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

