Berry Data (BRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $417,369.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00149272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00206060 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.06 or 0.07530570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,530.38 or 0.99817733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.35 or 0.00950751 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

