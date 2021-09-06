Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $94.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $322,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

