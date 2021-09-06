BetProtocol (BEPRO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $179,662.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00017947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00139533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.49 or 0.00778837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00046561 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BEPRO is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

